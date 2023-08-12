'We can't keep sitting here': Steve Smith opens up on 'unfortunate' post-Ashes controversy

The Ashes 2023 proved to be the kind of spectacle that cricket fans always yearns for and never get enough of it. From intense faceoffs on the ground to controversial decisions, and of course the enthralling contest between bat and ball, the series had everything to offer. Having given their all, neither team deserved to lose the series and indeed the 2-2 score reflects a fair result. The scoreline calls for a toast but England players could not get together with the Aussies to raise it.

England players kept Australians in the waits

Following the end of the 5th and final Test, in which the world witnessed a heroic end to the brilliant career of Stuart Broad, England and Australia players were supposed to get together and have beers to celebrate the tremendous series. However, Australians were kept in the waiting by the England players and thus the "cheers" never come about. Steve Smith, who was one of the players left to linger, made it known what happened after the Oval Test.

"We did knock on the door a couple of times. We were waiting around a while and Stokesy came out at one point and said 'two minutes' and about an hour passed," Smith told SEN 1170's The Run Home. "We thought, 'We can't keep sitting here. Are we going to have a beer or not? The guys got a bit fed up and decided it was time to go. It was unfortunate, it was the first time in my career that we've not had a drink with them after a series and it was a bit of a shame."

Plan went through later

England captain Ben Stokes addressed the exasperation of their Ashes partners and stated that the England players were caught up on some work. However, he did announce the plan to have beers with Australian players later in the day at a nightclub. That plan did fructify but unfortunately, Steve Smith could not become a part of it.

"They caught up with a few of the boys in the nightclub later on that night. I had gone home by that stage. But it was a shame not to have a beer and reflect on what was a pretty cool series," he said.