The 5th Ashes Test between England and Australia reached its finale on an exciting evening at The Oval with the home team requiring the final two wickets to tie the series at 2-2. The script was apparent as Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali, in their final Test match, bowled together in an effort to overcome the tenacious resistance put up by Alex Carrey and Todd Murphy.

3 things you need to know

Australia retains the Ashes series

England won the 5th Test by 49 runs

Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali played crucial roles for England on Day 5 of the Final Test

ENG vs AUS: Alex Carey and Todd Murphy tried to challenge English bowlers

The Australian batsmen showed poise by methodically handling each delivery, guarding the excellent ones, and punishing any errant deliveries from Broad and Moeen. Broad's cheeks were heated with frustration as the overs went by without a wicket. Although allowing more than fifty runs, he did not record a wicket. The audience at The Oval cheered him on with each delivery, but their applause dwindled as Carrey and Murphy handled his bowling.

It was a crucial time for the English team to stop Australia from winning their 1st Ashes on English soil since 2001. Aussies won the first two Tests of the Ashes series and England gained momentum after winning the Headingley Test but after a solid performance in Manchester, they were unlucky as the game ended in a tie as heavy rain washed off the final day.

ENG vs AUS: How did the match change by Broad's 'bail flip' trick?

The moment of magic, though, came when Broad bowled the fifth ball of the 91st over. His nipping delivery slanted into off stump and caught the edge of Todd Murphy's bat. Jonny Bairstow's diving catch secured the crucial wicket. The audience screamed in delight, knowing that this was Broad's final Test wicket.

Right before the wicket, Stuart Broad performed his famous 'bail flip' trick as he played mind games on the Aussie players. And it worked to perfection as Murphy was dismissed on the next ball. Even former captain Nasser Hussain, in the commentary box at the time, speculated, "Flip the bail, flip the luck, maybe."

Change of bails, Stuart Broad knows some tricks to take wickets pic.twitter.com/B7xFX9pffB — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) August 1, 2023

It was a time of sheer delight and passion for both the fans and Broad's fiancée, Mollie Elizabeth King, who was overcome with emotion as she witnessed the accomplishment. Recognizing the significance of the occasion, Broad strolled to the stumps at the non-end strikers and softly touched the bails in thanks. This was the second time that Stuart Broad's flipped the bails and secured a wicket in the Ashes. Earlier on Day 3 of the 5th Test, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne was on the crease and Broad flipped the bail before the 70th over when AUS was trailing by 106 runs. And it worked as Labuschagne quickly got out.

Broad's brilliance and drive shone throughout the contest, as he bowled a spectacular ball to dismiss Carey and win the 5th Test for England in his final Test match. Broad has taken countless key wickets for England throughout his storied Test career, and this latest one was no exception. That was an appropriate tribute to a brilliant cricketer who had given all for his nation throughout the years. In Test cricket, Broad took 604 wickets in his Test career in 167 matches and a total of 847 wickets in his international career with England.