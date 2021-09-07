'We Have Everything We Need To Win': Virat Kohli On India's Historic Win Over England

Despite conceding the lead in the first innings, Team India bounced back in the second innings of the England vs India 4th Test to crush the home team by 157 runs courtesy of a fine bowling performance from Indian bowlers. Apart from openers Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns the rest of the batting lineup collapsed following some incredible bowling effort from the Indian pacers. With 2-1 lead in the ENG vs IND Test series, Virat Kohli and co need a win or a draw to capture the series.

ENG vs IND Test series: Virat Kohli on chances of winning the series

Speaking to former England skipper Michael Atherton post the win, Kohli said,

"everyone is really happy with the win. Also we get ahead in the series with one Test match to play. It's absolutely a great momentum booster because we've been here for a long time and now this gives us even more motivation to go out there and try and win the next one as well. We have everything that we need to win: we have the belief, we have the team. Even though we rested couple of our bowlers we still stood up and guys did the job with ball and bat in hand and in the field as well."

The turnaround in the match can be attributed to a brilliant batting display from the batting lineup in the second innings. Rohit Sharma scored his first overseas century in the second innings, while Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur scored half-centuries with the bat to put the team in control of the match. Comparing the wins at Lord's and Oval Test Team India skipper said, "The best thing about both wins is the character that the side has shown. If you look at how the game panned: you mentioned the 100-run lead that England had in the first innings [England had a 99-run lead at The Oval] - to come back from there and the way we batted in the second innings showed that we are not down and out".

Bumrah, Jadeja fashion India's victory in 4th Test against England

Coming back to the match, it was a perfect team effort. In terms of bowling, speedster Jasprit Bumrah's spell put England at backfoot as he knocked over Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow. Chasing 368 for a win, England were positioned nicely at 131 for two in the opening session but lost six wickets in the middle session with Bumrah and Jadeja wreaking havoc on the fifth and final day of the game.

The hosts were eventually all out for 210 to hand India a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. England lost six wickets for 62 runs in the second session and was all out in the post-tea session. Bumrah dismissed Ollie Pope (2) and Jonny Bairstow (0) while Jadeja saw the back of Haseeb Hameed (63) and Moeen Ali (0).

Shardul Thakur also shined with the ball as he dismissed well-settled Rory Burns and in-form Joe Root. Shardul Thakur got the key wicket of rival skipper Joe Root (36) while Umesh Yadav dismissed Chris Woakes (18), Craig Overton (10) and James Anderson (2).