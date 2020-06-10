We Never Ask For Revenge: Dwayne Bravo Speaks Out On Racism, Demands Equality & Respect

West Indies' star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo joined his former teammates in raising his voice against discrimination based on colour, saying 'enough is enough'. Following the murder of George Floyd and the protests that rocked the US in the aftermath, former Windies skipper Daren Sammy and power-hitter Chris Gayle opened up about racism in cricket and called for ICC to take cognizance of the discrimination and demanded the governing body to take a stance. Dwayne Bravo joined his countrymen in speaking out against racial discrimination and demanded for respect and equality.

'Enough is enough'

Speaking to Pommie Mbangwa on Instagram, Dwayne Bravo said that he had seen the world discriminate against black people, being one himself and that the community has never asked for revenge. The former Windies skipper demanded to know why they were being greeted with hate and discrimination despite respecting everyone equally. Bravo said that the black community did not want a 'revenge war' but just wanted to be treated equally.

"I just want our brothers and sisters to know that we are powerful and beautiful. And at the end of the day, you look at some of the greats of the world, whether it is Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan we have had leaders who paved the way for us," he said.

Sammy subjected to racism during his IPL stint with SRH

Days after asking ICC to take cognizance of racial discrimination in cricket, former West Indies skipper Daren Sammy alleged that he was subjected to discrimination based on colour in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during his stint with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The ex-Windies cricketer demanded ICC and the cricketing world to take a stand on racism following the murder of George Floyd which has sparked protests and outrage around the globe. Taking to social media, Sammy revealed that he was called 'Kalu' during one of the games by the fans while he was playing for the Sunrisers and that he had mistakenly interpreted the meaning as a strong stallion. The star cricketer said that he was 'more pissed' now that he understood the true meaning of what he was called.

