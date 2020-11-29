'We Were Ineffective', Says Virat Kohli After India's ODI Series Loss To Australia

Indian skipper Virat Kohli admitted that his side was completely outplayed by a strong Australian team in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Chasing a mammoth target of 390 to stay alive in the series, the visitors failed to cross the line and were eventually restricted to 338/9 in their 50-overs as the Aussies registered a convincing win by 51 runs.

By the virtue of this win, the hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.



'They have outplayed us'

"They have outplayed us. We were ineffective with the ball and didn't hit the areas. They have a strong batting line-up, they know the conditions and the angles well. The chase felt steep, and one or two wickets would take the RRR (Required Run Rate) up so we had to keep hitting. They took the chances that they created in the field, which was the difference. Hardik felt okay to bowl. Initially just thought of trying for a couple of overs but he felt good and bowled a couple more and he gave away a bit of a bowling plan with his off-cutters, but credit to them, they used the dimensions well. Even Rahul or Shreyas, if they carried on, it could've gotten us across the line with Hardik to come", said Kohli during the post-match interview.

India falter in run chase once again as Aus register series win

Even though the Men In Blue had got off to a good start, they ran out of fire and brimstone just like the last game by losing wickets at crucial points. Even the Aussies were electrifying on the field with two outstanding catches of Shreyas Iyer and captain Virat Kohli.

Coming back to the run chase, openers Shikhar Dhawan (30) and Mayank Agarwal (28) had laid a solid foundation with a 58-run stand before both of them were dismissed in quick succession. Iyer and Kohli then steadied the innings with a 93-run stand for the third wicket before the former was dismissed.

All hopes pinned on Virat but a miscued pull shot ensured that he was deprived of a 44th ODI century after Moises Henriques took a screamer at mid-wicket as he walked back for an 87-ball 89.

Hardik Pandya (28) and Ravindra Jadeja (24) looked to make a statement in the middle-order but all they could do was reduce the margin of defeat.

