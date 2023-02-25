'We Will Come Back Strongly': Harmanpreet Kaur Pens Heartfelt Note After Semi-final Exit

Harmanpreet Kaur thanked Indian fans in a heartfelt post on Twitter following India's narrow defeat to Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup semifinal. The Women in Blue looked on their course to the final for the second consecutive time but luck wasn't on their side as they lost the match by the barest of margins. Australia will now face South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup final on Sunday, February 26.

Harmanpreet dedicates heartfelt note for the fans after World Cup heartbreak

Harmanpreet played a blinder of innings as she scored a brilliant 54 off 32 balls but was unlucky to get out in a very unconventional manner as her bat stuck on the ground just before the crease. Following the skipper's dismissal, no batter managed to hold their nerves as the Indian team had a batting collapse surrendering themselves to the Australian bowlers. Harmanpreet penned a beautiful note for the supporters as she thanked them for sticking with the Indian side throughout the tournament.

"This is for all our fans across the globe who have supported us throughout this World Cup. I thank you for believing in our journey. I know as a cricket fan it’s sad to see your team loose. All I can say is that we will come back strongly and put a great show out there."

This is for all our fans across the globe who have supported us throughout this World Cup . I thank you for believing in our journey. I know as a cricket fan it’s sad to see your team loose . All I can say is that we will come back strongly and put a great show out there .🙏🏼🇮🇳 — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) February 24, 2023

Earlier in the post-match presentation ceremony, the Mumbai Indians skipper opened up on her unfortunate runout which apparently changed the course of the match. “Can’t be unluckier than this, to get that momentum back when me and Jemi (Jemimah Rodrigues) were batting.

“And to lose after that, we didn’t expect this today. The way I got runout, can’t be unluckier than that.”

“We even though we didn’t play to our strengths, we reached the semis. We gave those easy catches away. Got to take those when you want to win. We misfielded. We can only learn from these lessons and not repeat the mistakes."