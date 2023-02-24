India Legend Slams Harmanpreet's Casual Attitude In Run-out: 'Look At The Dive Perry Made'

Diana Edulji, former India captain, tore into Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, calling her approach to the second run 'too casual'. Harmanpreet Kaur's unorthodox runout during the Women's T20 World Cup semifinal, in some ways, cost India the match. India lost to Australia by a mere five runs, ending the Women-in-Blue's chances in the tournament. Now, South Africa will play Australia in the T20 World Cup final on February 26.

Former India captain slams Harmanpreet Kaur following bizarre runout

Harmanpreet looked in good touch as the captain had just completed her half-century and India was in cruise control gliding on their way towards the target. But a moment of lapse saw her bat getting stuck just before the crease and she had to return to the pavilion.

This incident could be compared with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's runout in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand where also the entire nation put on their faith in the former India cricket captain. Edulji took the instance of Ellyse Perry who dived with her heart out to save a certain four runs on the boundary.

"She is thinking the bat got stuck, but if you see the second run, she was jogging. Why are you running in a relaxed manner when you know when your wicket is so important? You have to play professional cricket to win. Look at the dive Perry made to save those two runs. That is what professionalism is," Edulji said.

"They don't give up till the end and we are not ready to fight at all. You can't be falling at the last hurdle all the time."

"She was casual on the second run. She thought she would comfortably reach. We were told in the 1970s by Mr. Sunil Gavaskar that every ball you have to learn to ground your bat, then only you get into that habit," Edulji added.

The Indian team will have another chance to avenge their disappointment as another T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Bangladesh next year. The likes of Richa Ghosh have proved their worth already in this tournament and the onus will be on the young brigade to lead India to the summit.