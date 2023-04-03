The MS Dhoni-led Indian Cricket Team won the ODI World Cup on April 2, 2011, breaking a 28-year wait and making history at Wankhede. Team India won the final by a margin of six wickets, and it was Dhoni's six off Nuwan Kulasekara over Long On that gave the nation a cause to rejoice. Coming back to the present, it has been 12 years since Ravi Shastri declared, "Dhoni finishes off in style, a magnificent strike into the crowd, India lifts the World Cup after 28 years," on AIR.

However, it has been 12 years since the 2011 ODI World Cup final but MS Dhoni's six which went into the crowd still stands very clear in every Indian fan. However, we all saw that during the final whole of India was chanting Vande Mataram throughout the whole Wankhede Stadium which certainly invoked a higher sense of patriotism in Indian cricket fans and the players.

What was MS Dhoni's favorite moment from the 2011 World Cup final?

If I had to pick one moment when I felt the proudest of my country, it has to be the entire Wankhede Stadium singing Vande Mataram when me and Yuvraj Singh were at the crease in the 2011 World Cup final ~ @msdhoni ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jk0TcvprpA — Ravi MSDian ™ (@MSDevotee) August 15, 2021

MS Dhoni who scored an unbeaten 91 in the finals against Sri Lanka later revealed his emotions and also picked up his best moment from the 2011 ODI World Cup final. According to MS Dhoni, his favorite moment out of the 2011 ODI World Cup final was when he and Yuvraj Singh were batting at the crease and the Wankhede Stadium was chanting 'Vande Mataram'.

'I will never get into a similar atmosphere', Watch MS Dhoni relive the 2011 World Cup final moment

Coming to the current scenario, MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket and is only leading the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Dhoni-led CSK will take on LSG in their second match of the IPL 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 4, 2023.