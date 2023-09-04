'Welcome to the world young champ': Sachin Tendulkar leads wishes for 'dad' Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan welcomed a baby boy on Monday. The Indian pacer took a break from the ongoing Asia Cup and returned to Mumbai on the eve of the birth of his child. He announced the arrival of his son on social media.

Jasprit Bumrah and his wife welcomed a baby boy on Monday

Bumrah and his wife named the newborn "Angad" as revealed by the Mumbai Indians' pacer. Bumrah shared an adorable photo on X where the three of them were seen holding hands. He wrote, "Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it - Jasprit and Sanjana"

Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it ❤️ - Jasprit and Sanjana pic.twitter.com/j3RFOSpB8Q — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 4, 2023

Also Read: India vs Nepal live score, Asia Cup 2023 updates

Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the celebrity couple for the birth of their son

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took the occasion to congratulate the couple for becoming a proud parent to a baby boy. He posted, Heartiest congratulations to the two of you on the newest addition to your family! Wishing little Angad a life filled with love, joy and countless beautiful innings. Welcome to the world young champ!"

Heartiest congratulations to the two of you on the newest addition to your family! Wishing little Angad a life filled with love, joy and countless beautiful innings. Welcome to the world young champ! 🌟 https://t.co/hqDplJyCbV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 4, 2023

RCB wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik too wished the couple on social media.

Many congratulations for the baby boy, Angad!

Now mastering the Yorker won't be enough, gotta be a master of diaper changes too 😄♥️ https://t.co/ZSLR99lKPG — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 4, 2023

IPL franchises were not too behind as Sunrisers Hyderabad and RCB congratulated them for being a proud parent.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh too joined the ranks in wishing the player.

Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 for the new addition in your family. Really feeling happy for you.



May Waheguru bless Angad in every step of his life. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 4, 2023

Bumrah and Sanjana got married in 2021 in a very low-key affair at a very private ceremony in Goa. Only a few of their close relatives and friends were present on that occasion. The celebrity cricket couple managed to keep their relationship under wraps and it only became evident when the star pacer got married during England's tour of India. Bumrah just returned to the Indian fold having missed more than a year of cricketing action for a back injury. He captained India in the T20I series against Ireland and will spearhead the bowling lineup in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup.