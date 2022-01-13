West Indies Great Clive Lloyd Given Knighthood For Services To Cricket After Year's Delay

Cricketing great and former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd was given the knighthood for his service towards the game of cricket. The Clive Llyod knighthood investiture was performed on Wednesday by the Duke of Cambridge at Windsor Castle. The West Indies cricket took to Twitter to congratulate the two time World Cup-winning skipper.

Cricket West Indies issues statement on Clive Llyod knighthood

Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt in his statement offered the heartiest congratulations to Sir Clive on this tremendous honour. He further said that Sir Clive Lyod holds a special place in cricket history, as the first man to lift the Cricket World Cup, which brought tremendous pride and joy to West Indians all over the world.

CWI salutes Sir Clive Lloyd on receiving his Knighthood | More details: https://t.co/a9riP2VU6b — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) January 12, 2022

He further added the win at Lords was a hugely significant moment in West Indies cricket which demonstrated the Caribbean were the best team in the world, with the unifying style of Sir Clive Llyod’s leadership standing out. Sir Clive Llyod has made a massive contribution to the growth of the game in the West Indies and globally, and cricket fans everywhere should welcome this most fitting accolade. Along with Clive Llyod Current England ODI and T20 Skipper Eoin Morgan received a CBE for his services to Cricket

Clive Lloyd's career

Speaking about Clive Lloyd career the former skipper led the West Indies to victory over Australia at Lords in the final of the inaugural Cricket World Cup tournament in 1975. Four years later (1979) he again led West Indies to the world title when they beat England again at the historic venue. The team failed to complete a hat-trick of trophies after being beaten in the 1983 World Cup final by Team India led by Kapil Dev at the Lord's cricket. Overall Clive Llyod played in 110 Tests and 87 One-Day Internationals and is one of the most successful captains of all time. During his captaincy, the team was the most successful in the world and had a run of 27 Test matches without defeat – which included 11 wins in a row. He was also a former West Indies team manager and selector, and ICC Match Referee. In 2009 he was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.