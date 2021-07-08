West Indies Recall Experienced Cottrell, Hetmyer And Chase For Australia ODI Series

On Wednesday, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel announced the squad for the upcoming one-day international (ODI) series against Australia which is scheduled to start from July 20. There are recalls for experienced left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell, the left-handed top-order batsman Shimron Hetmyer and the right-handed all-rounder Roston Chase.

Roger Harper, lead selector said in a statement "This squad is coming off a comprehensive series win against Sri Lanka which should boost their confidence going into what is expected to be a tougher contest against Australia. The return of Shimon Hetmyer, Roston Chase, and Sheldon Cottrell adds greater depth and experience to the squad."

"Playing in familiar home conditions, hopefully, will bring out the best in each player thereby enabling the team to perform at a consistently high standard. This CG Insurance ODI series against Australia is a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup qualification process where every game and every point counts, so it is very important," Harper added.

The ODI series is scheduled to be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 2, July 22 and July 24 with all three matches scheduled as day/night encounters.

Most of the squad from the Sri Lanka series

The squad features most of the players from the 3-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka in the ODI series earlier this year.

The West Indies won the first ODI by eight wickets, chasing 232 in 47 overs. The second ODI was a little more difficult as they won by five wickets chasing 273 with two balls to spare to clinch the three-match ODI series. In the third ODI they did not take it lightly as they chased down 274 with 9 balls to spare and by five wickets.

The player of the series was awarded to Shai Hope for his 258 runs, including a 110 run inning in the first ODI, over the three matches.

West Indies squad for ODI series against Australia: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Philip, Nicholas Pooran and Romario Shepherd.

