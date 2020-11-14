West Indies Squad Banned From Training By New Zealand Govt For Breaching COVID Protocols

Despite returning negative for two COVID-19 tests, the New Zealand government on Wednesday banned the touring West Indies cricket squad from training for the remainder of their quarantine period. The decision came as several members of the Windies squad had breached the COVID protocols at the isolation facility in Christchurch. As per the official statement, the Windies Cricket Board has already begun an investigation into the matter.

Upon arrival in New Zealand, the West Indies touring party were required to remain within the bio-secure quarantine facility for 14 days. As per the CWI statement, the visitors have been charged by the New Zealand government for mixing two separate West Indies bubbles by sharing food and socializing in hallways. However, the visitors have maintained that there is no evidence that any member of the visiting squad left the facility.

'Unable to train'

"The New Zealand Ministry of Health has advised us that all members of the West Indies touring party will now be unable to train for the remainder of the quarantine period and will have to complete their quarantine within the Managed Isolation Facility only. CWI is in full support of the New Zealand Ministry of Health’s position," the CWI statement read.

As reported in local media, New Zealand’s director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield asserted that it is a privilege to visit the country but in return, the Windies team has to stick to the rules. “Keeping COVID-19 out of our communities and keeping our staff safe depends on it. They didn’t do that, despite agreeing to abide by the parameters of the exemption. My disappointment is our players are maybe the most experienced in the world at dealing with these strict quarantine measures,” the New Daily quoted Bloomfield.

West Indies will lock horns with New Zealand in three T20s with the first one beginning on November 27 at Auckland. The two teams will also engage in two Test matches at Hamilton and Wellington from December 3 onwards.

