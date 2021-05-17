West Indies Vs Australia 2021: Australia Exclude One Massive Name From 23-man Squad

With all the IPL 2021 returnees now safely back home from their extended quarantine stay in the Maldives, Cricket Australia has announced their plan to get the Men's side to get back into action this year. With a view to the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021, the board has released a list of 23 players (to be whittled down nearer to the dates of departure) that will take on the West Indies and perhaps even Bangladesh before the World Cup in October. While most of the old guard have made it into this preliminary list, some notable new additions will help strengthen Australia's bench strength as they aim for their maiden title at the tournament.

The National Selection Panel has chosen the following 23-player preliminary list for the Qantas Australian men's tour of the West Indies.



Hear more from National Selector, Trevor Hohns and Executive General Manager of National Teams, Ben Oliver: https://t.co/ZGVEHqqiw8 pic.twitter.com/YvaWfSK71w — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 17, 2021

David Warner, Steve Smith to headline West Indies vs Australia 2021

Brushing off any rumours about Steve Smith's return to the role, the 23-man squad announced by Cricket Australia will be led by the side's permanent post-Sandpapergate white-ball skipper, Aaron Finch. Unsurprisingly, the core of the team's batting lineup will be made up of the legendary duo of Steve Smith and David Warner, who had average runs at the IPL 2021 before its suspension. However, missing in action at the top will be Marnus Labuschagne, who is currently playing for Glamorgan County at the ongoing English County Championships. Logistical issues are said to be the reason by CA for excluding him.

Not generally a part of the side's white-ball team, Labuschagne may have received a callup after his spectacular few matches at the BBL 2021, however, with quarantine restrictions coming into play, it has been announced that he will stay over in England. The all-rounders will be brought up by the extremely in-form Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, who has found himself in the team despite being dropped from CA's central contracts for 2021. Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh and D’Arcy Short will also be in contention for the middle order spots.

Coming to the bowling department, with the location of the T20 World Cup 2021 still undecided, CA has also announced an extended bowlers list. The fast bowlers will include regulars like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc along with Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson and Andrew Tye as options. The spinners will be led by the duo of Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar, who are among the highest-ranked spinners in the world. They will be joined by Mitchell Swepson and Tanveer Sanga who have had great domestic and BBL outings in the past year.

Australia cricket schedule 2021: West Indies vs Australia 2021

July 9: 1st T20I, Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

July 10: 2nd T20I, Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

July 12: 3rd T20I, Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

July 14: 4th T20I, Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

July 16: 5th T20I, Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

July 20: 1st ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

July 22: 2nd ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

July 24: 3rd ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

A tour of Bangladesh is also in the works after the end of this tour.

Image Credits: AP