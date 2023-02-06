West Indies cricketer Tagenarine Chanderpaul on Monday scripted history as he scored his maiden Test hundred in the first match against Zimbabwe. Tagenarine reached the three-digit mark on Day 3 of the match in Bulawayo. The 26-year-old didn't just stop there as he went on to convert his hundred into an unbeaten double century with West Indies declaring the first innings at 447/6. With the double ton, Tagenarine joined his father Shivnarine Chanderpaul to become the second father-son duo with a double century in Test cricket.

Tagenarine's knock was made up of 16 boundaries and three sixes as he finished at an individual score of 207 off 467 balls with a strike rate of 44.32. No other father-son duo has scored a double-century in Test cricket. Shivnarine has smashed two double centuries in the longest format - one each against South Africa and Bangladesh. On both occasions, he finished with an unbeaten score of 203. He has 30 Test centuries in total to his name with his maiden hundred coming against India in 1997.

Tagenarine's Test record

Tagenarine has also added his name to the elite father-son duo list who have scored hundreds in Test cricket. Tagenarine has played just two matches in his brief career barring the one against Zimbabwe that he is currently part of. He has scored 160 runs at an average of 40.00 including one half-century. In the 53 First-Class matches that he has played, Tagenarine has scored 3004 runs at an average of 35.76 including six centuries and 12 half-centuries.

Apart from Tagenarine, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite also contributed to the team's total with a brilliant century. Brathwaite scored 182 off 312 balls including 18 boundaries. Kyle Mayers smashed the third-highest score for West Indies in the first innings with 20 off 24 balls. After the visitors declared their first innings, Zimbabwe took the field in the third session on Day 3. They have thus far scored 71/1 in 27.1 overs and are trailing by 376 runs.

Image: AP/@windiescricket/Twitter

