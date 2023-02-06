Tagenarine Chanderpaul Emulates Father's Feat, Scripts Rare Record For West Indies

West Indies opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul created history on his 3rd Test match by slamming a century against Zimbabwe at the Bulawayo Sports Club. Tagenarine Chanderpaul reached his hundred on the second day of the Test match after he added 221 runs for the opening wicket.

By slamming the century Tagenarine has emulated his father, the feat Shivnarine Chanderpaul who was a West Indies legend. Shivnarain has played many match winning test knocks for West Indies and also is considered one of the finest Test cricketers in West Indies Test history.

Tagenarine has also added his name to the elite father-son duo list who have scored hundreds in test matches.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul has played 164 Test Matches for West Indies and has made 11867 runs. His highest score was 203 runs which he made against South Africa in 2005. Shivnarine was also known for his awkward batting stance which has given him immense success.

Let's have a look at the Indian father-son duo who are part of the elite list:

1. Lala Amarnath and Mohinder Amarnath: Indian father son-duo of Lala Amarnath and Mohinder Amarnath is one of the most wonderful father-son in cricket. Lala Amarnath and Mohinder Amarnath both have scored hundreds in their test career. At one side Lala Amarnath was a part of the initial Indian Test team and on the other side Mohinder Amarnath was a member of the world cup winning 1983 India squad.

2. Vijay Manjrekar and Sanjay Manjrekar: Vijay Manjrekar and Sanjay Manjrekar are another Indian father-son duo to hit Test centuries. Vijay Manjrekar has played with legends like Vijaya Hazare and Vinoo Mankad and was also one of the finest Indian batsmen. On the other hand Sanjay was also good at batting and managed to score a career best of 219 vs Pakistan.

3. Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and Iftilkhar Ali Khan Pataudi: Iftikhar Ali Khan Patuadi played for England in the 1932 Bodyline Ashes and managed to hit a century. Iftikhar later captained India but was not able to hit any centuries. Iftikhar's son Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi six centuries for India and was also the youngest India Test captain.