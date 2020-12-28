WF Vs PK A Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand 2020-21

The Wellington Firebirds will face off against Pakistan-A in an unofficial practice match in Pakistan A's tour of New Zealand. The WF vs PK A match is scheduled to begin at 7:10 AM IST on December 29 from the Basin Reserve, Wellington. Here is our WF vs PK A Dream11 prediction, WF vs PK A Dream11 team and WF vs PK A Dream11 top picks.

WF vs PK A Dream11 prediction: Match preview

With the New Zealand and Pakistan senior teams facing off in the 1st Test of Pakistan's tour of New Zealand, the junior team called the Pakistan Shaheens, have also gotten in on the action. The Pakistan-A team is slated to play a series of unofficial T20 practice games against domestic New Zealand teams that are currently participating in New Zealand's premier T20 tournament, the Super Smash. The Pakistan-A side took on the Northern District Knights on December 27 and failed to chase the Knights' total of 203, going down by 22 runs.

Katene Clarke and Tim Seifert put up 40 and 99 runs respectively for the Knights, while openers Haider Ali and Zeeshan Malik were the best performers for the Shaheens, notching up 51 and 52. The Pakistanis will want to come back from this loss tomorrow. On the other hand, the Wellington Firebirds have won both of their games at the Super Smash 2020-21 against the Central Districts and the Auckland Aces. The Firebirds will want to keep their streak going as they head into their Super Smash game against the Knights.

WF vs PK A playing 11 prediction

Wellington Firebirds - Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Hamish Bennett, Michael Snedden

Pakistan A - Haider Ali, Zeeshan Malik, Rohail Nazir, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, Amad Butt, Muhammad Musa, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

WF vs PK A Key Players

Wellington Firebirds - Devon Conway, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra.

Pakistan A - Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Zeeshan Malik

WF vs PK A Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Rohail Nazir

Batsmen - Devon Conway, Haider Ali, Zeeshan Malik

Allrounders - Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers - Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hamish Bennett, Logan van Beek

WF vs PK A game prediction

According to our WF vs PK A match prediction, the Wellington Firebirds will win this match.

Note: The WF vs PK A Dream11 prediction and WF vs PK A Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WF vs PK A Dream11 team and WF vs PK A Dream11 top piPK As do not guarantee positive results.

