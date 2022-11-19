What Could've Led To Chetan Sharma's Sacking As BCCI Chief Selector Days After World Cup?

Team India is currently touring New Zealand to play a three-match T20I and ODI series. The tour comes following India's crushing exit from the recent T20 World Cup in Australia. Following Team India's yet another poor performance at an ICC tournament resulted in the entire Chetan Sharma-led selection team getting sacked by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). After sacking the entire selection committee, the BCCI has already invited applications for the post of India's national selector.

How did Team India perform under Chetan Sharma?

A senior national selector usually has a four-year term but the Team India selection committee under Chetan Sharma had the shortest stint as the national selector. During their tenure, Team India won several bilateral series but their performances at the ICC tournaments was not up to the mark. The team led by Virat Kohli back then also lost the World Test Championships final to New Zealand. During Chetan Sharma's tenure, India crashed out at the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2021.

According to a PTI report, a BCCI insider on conditions of anonymity, admitted to multiple reasons behind the cricket board being unhappy with Chetan Sharma's team. The Men in Blue had eight international captains in just one year but there was no decision made regarding 37-year-old Shikhar Dhawan and whether he would be in the mix for the 2023 World Cup. The ex-selection committee also failed to reward the domestic or IPL performers and decided to pick specialists across two T20 World Cup editions. Once, India lost in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup, the writing was always on the wall for the selection committee.

Applications for the BCCI chief selector out

The BCCI on November 18 has invited applications for the position of national selectors following the sacking of Chetan Sharma-led team. According to the statement released by the board, the candidate applying for the position should have played a minimum of seven Test matches or 30 First Class matches or 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches. The person applying for the position should have also retired from cricket at least 5 years ago. The statement further said that no person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of the Men’s Selection Committee.