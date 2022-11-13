BCCI Post Reminder Of Rohit Sharma's 264-run Knock, Fans Ask 'Where Is This Rohit Now?'

On this day in 2014, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma played one of the best knocks of his career as he smashed the highest individual score in One-Day Internationals. Rohit scored a scintillating 264 runs off just 173 balls, including 33 boundaries and 9 sixes during a match against Sri Lanka. Rohit's double century helped India post a mammoth total of 404 runs on the board. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday shared a post on Twitter celebrating the highest individual score in ODI cricket.

"#OnThisDay in 2014 @ImRo45 put on a stunning show with the bat & registered the highest individual score in the ODIs, hammering 264 off 173 balls, smashing 33 fours & 9 sixes," the BCCI wrote in the caption of the post celebrating Rohit's incredible knock.

🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2014@ImRo45 put on a stunning show with the bat ⚡️ ⚡️ & registered the highest individual score in the ODIs, hammering 2⃣6⃣4⃣ off 1⃣7⃣3⃣ balls, smashing 3⃣3⃣ fours & 9⃣ sixes. 👍 🔝 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/jbeBMWz0sL — BCCI (@BCCI) November 13, 2022

Meanwhile, netizens still seem to be unhappy with what happened at the T20 World Cup 2022, where India were knocked out of the semifinal in a humiliating manner. England handed India a 10-wicket defeat to end the Men in Blue's campaign on a disappointing note. Fans are taking their anger out on Rohit Sharma, who was the captain of the Indian team at the marquee ICC event. Fans are blaming Rohit for India's dreadful campaign because he did not contribute much with the bat and his captaincy was not at its best either.

Where is this Rohit Sharma now..? 🥹 pic.twitter.com/poXKcYuM2G — Akshara (@Akshacriccrazy) November 13, 2022

Rohit always failure knockout game, we want fearless cricketer in powerplay. — Rabin Biswas (@RabinBi25306552) November 13, 2022

Then he is 25 and now 33 age matters @BCCI that's why we need young blood on the side not statpaders — Amrth P R (@AmrthP) November 13, 2022

Personal records banane ka kya fayda when you can not come good on critical matches — Puneet Duseja (@puneetduseja) November 13, 2022

That was really a good innings :)

But we can't live in the past, his performance with and captaincy in the world cup disappointed billions of people 💔 — Madhusudan Reddy (@MadhusudanEna) November 13, 2022

India vs England

India was invited to bat first by England, and they responded by scoring 168/6 in 20 overs. After yet another turbulent start from the openers, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya played amazing innings to lead India to a decent total. KL Rahul was once again dispatched early after being dismissed by Chris Woakes for 5 off 5 balls. Rohit Sharma also appeared rusty with the bat as he was dismissed for 27 off 28 balls. Pandya hammered 63 off 33 balls, while Kohli scored 50 off 40 to rescue India from a poor start.

In the second innings, England scored 170/0 in just 16 overs to successfully chase down the target. For England, Alex Hales and Jos Buttler forged an unbeaten partnership as they scored 86 and 80 runs, respectively. The Indian bowlers failed to pick up a wicket during the match, allowing England to easily reach the mark with 24 balls remaining. Hales' superb batting display in the powerplay earned him the title of player of the match.

Image: Twitter/BCCI