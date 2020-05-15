What Happened To Tatenda Taibu? Where Is The Former Zimbabwe Captain Now?

Former Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu made his international debut in 2001 at the age of 18. While he was appointed as Zimbabwe’s captain in 2004, the wicketkeeper-batsman held the record of being the youngest Test captain in history until Rashid Khan (only 8 days younger) led Afghanistan in September 2019. Nicknamed ‘Tibbly’, the right-handed batsman announced his retirement in 2012. Here, we give you some insights regarding what happened to Tatenda Taibu beyond retirement and where is the veteran Zimbabwean cricketer now.

What happened to Tatenda Taibu? Life beyond retirement

While Tatenda Taibu retired in 2012, the cricketer made a comeback to competitive cricket through the 2018–19 Premier League Tournament in Sri Lanka. According to the former Zimbabwe captain himself, he retired from international cricket at just 29 years of age so that he can do work at the church. After retirement, Taibu started living in the United Kingdom. In 2016, he joined Hightown St. Mary's Cricket Club in Liverpool.

The Harare-born cricketer wrote a book alongside Jack Gordon titled Keeper of Faith in 2019. The book chronicles Taibu’s childhood life and his introduction to the game. The contents of the book also include the Zimbabwean discussing the socio-political situation in Zimbabwe.

What happened to Tatenda Taibu? Where is Tatenda Taibu now?

In February 2020, Tatenda Taibu attended an event as a guest in Thiruvananthapuram where he talked about his experience of playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and his aspirations for the future. The Zimbabwean credited the IPL for giving him great exposure in his brief stint that he enjoyed with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2008. In the event, Taibu also expressed his desire of landing a coaching role for KKR or for any Ranji Trophy team.

What happened to Tatenda Taibu? Tatenda Taibu birthday

Born in 1983, the cricketer turned 37 on May 14, 2020. On the Tatenda Taibu birthday occasion, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to their social media accounts to wish the former wicketkeeper.

What happened to Tatenda Taibu? ICC's Tatenda Taibu birthday tweet

Happy birthday, Tatenda Taibu 🎈



In 2004, he became the youngest captain at the time in Test history when he led Zimbabwe against Sri Lanka in Harare 🙌



📽️ WATCH him make 98 v Canada during the 2011 @cricketworldcup pic.twitter.com/FEaqP41dDp — ICC (@ICC) May 14, 2020

What happened to Tatenda Taibu? Tatenda Taibu in IPL 2008

Tatenda Taibu set the benchmark for Zimbabwean cricket in 2008 by becoming the first cricketer from his country to play in the inaugural edition of IPL. Taibu was selected by the KKR franchise where he played under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly. He played three matches in the tournament, where he managed to score just 31 runs.

