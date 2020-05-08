Pat Cummins Turns 27: KKR Star's All 71 Test Wickets In Australia; Watch Video

Australian pace sensation Pat Cummins is widely regarded as one of the greatest modern-day fast bowlers in the world. Even former cricketer Glenn McGrath recently described Cummins as the most complete fast bowler among the current crop of players. Having made his international debut in 2011 at the age of 18, the right-arm pacer has bagged 143 wickets in just 30 Tests and another 141 wickets in his 92 limited-overs appearances (64 ODIs and 28 T20Is).

Cricket Australia celebrates Pat Cummins birthday

Pat Cummins turned 27 on May 8, 2020. To commemorate the occasion, Cricket Australia took to Twitter and posted a compilation of all Pat Cummins Test wickets at home. From his 143 overall Test victims, Cummins picked 71 of those ‘Down Under’.

Pat Cummins birthday: Cricketer’s all Test wickets in Australia, watch

It's @patcummins30's birthday, so sit back and enjoy every Test wicket he's taken on Aussie soil in one video.



Quality viewing! https://t.co/j81rxooVBY — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 8, 2020

Pat Cummins birthday: Pat Cummins in IPL 2020 for KKR

Pat Cummins was purchased by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise during the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) auction for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. KKR acquired the cricketer for US$2.2 million (₹15.5 crore), thus making him the most expensive foreign player in the history of the tournament. Pat Cummins previously represented KKR between IPL 2014 and IPL 2015 and later joined Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for the 2017 edition.

So @patcummins30 is coming back home to KKR! 👋



Aussie speedster is now the costliest overseas buy in IPL history! 😁💜 #IPLAuction #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/j6OIPAey2L — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 19, 2019

Pat Cummins birthday: Pat Cummins fastest ball

During IPL 2017, Pat Cummins once clocked 153.56 kmph to bowl the fastest delivery of the season. He also hurled a 151 kmph thunderbolt against England at the 2017 Champions Trophy in Edgbaston. Usually, the pacer clicks 145 kmph on a consistent basis, making him one of the lethal components of the Australian pace cartel.

Image Credits: Cricket Australia