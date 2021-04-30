What Happened To Yuzvendra Chahal? Reason Behind RCB Bowler's IPL 2021 Struggles Revealed

While the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have had one of the best starts to an IPL season, Yuzvendra Chahal has struggled severely. The leg spinner has only picked up four wickets in his seven matches in the IPL 2021 so far as compared to 21 wickets in 15 matches in thhe IPL 2020. Here is what happened to Yuzvendra Chahal and a review of his bowling performance in the RCB vs PBKS game.

What happened to Yuzvendra Chahal? Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 2021 season so far

After losing his place in the T20I's playing XI for India, his performances have been below par even in the ongoing IPL 2021 season. Chahal went wicketless in RCB's first two matches and only managed to pick up one wicket in his third game against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The leg spinner was again wicketless against Rajasthan Royals before picking up another wicket against the Chennai Super Kings.

RCB vs PBKS live: What happened to Yuzvendra Chahal?

Although Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a beauty against PBKS to dismiss Shahrukh Khan, his performances were again disappointing because of the number of runs he conceded. The leg spinner gave 34 runs in his four-over spell. So, here is what happened to Yuzvendra Chahal this season as compared to previous seasons.

Compared to last season, Chahal has been bowling more shorter length deliveries. Such deliveries make it difficult for captains to set fields since the batsman can hit the ball square with ease. The previous year he bowled much fuller and picked up 15 wickets when he bowled this length.

Yuzvendra Chahal was demoted in BCCI central contracts list 2021

As a result of continuous poor performances in recent times, Yuzvendra Chahal has been relegated to Grade C in BCCI central contracts list 2021. The new contract will see the leg spinner earning INR 1 crore annually. Previously, in the BCCI contract list for the period from October 1, 2019, to September 30, 2020, Chahal was placed in Grade B where he earned INR 3 crore annually.

Yuzvendra Chahal net worth

As per powersportz.com, Yuzvendra Chahal's net worth is estimated to be approximately INR 33.6 crore (USD 4.5 million). The Yuzvendra Chahal net worth can be attributed to his staggering IPL salary. Since making his debut with the Mumbai Indians in 2011, the Yuzvendra Chahal IPL salary is INR 24.7 crore. The Yuzvendra Chahal IPL salary for 2021 is INR 6 crore.

