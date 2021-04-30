Last Updated:

IPL 2021, PBKS Vs RCB Live Score Online: Rahul-Brar Shine As PBKS Defeat RCB By 34 Runs

In a pursuit to get back on the top of the points table, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
PTI/AP
23:10 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: KL Rahul-Harpreet Brar shine as Punjab defeats Bangalore by 34 runs

RCB 145/8 (20)

23:05 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Bishnoi pulls out a stunner, Harshal Patel dismissed

RCB 144/8 (19.4)

 

23:05 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Meredith limps off the ground after being hit hard on knee

RCB 144/7 (19.3)

 

23:00 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Harshal Patel smacks Jordan for a huge six

RCB 139/7 (19.1)

 

23:00 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Relive Harpreet Brar's double-wicket maiden over

RCB 133/7 (19)

 

22:57 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Harshal Patel playing a cameo in the last

RCB 126/7 (18.3)

 

22:54 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Harsha Bhogle shares Harmanpreet Singh 'another start from Moga' has arrived

 

22:49 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Harsha Bhogle lauds Harpreet Brar and Ravi Bishnoi

RCB 108/7 (17.1)

22:48 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Bishnoi gets back-to-back two wickets in his final over

RCB 102/7 (17)

22:43 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Bishnoi knocks over Sams, gets his 2nd wicket

RCB 96/7 (15.5)

  

22:39 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Shahbaz hits straight to Harpreet Brar, Bishnoi gets his 1st wicket

RCB 96/6 (15.4)

  

22:34 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Jordan gets his 1st wicket, ends Patidar's struggle with the bat

RCB 92/5 (14.5)

 

22:30 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Netizens laud Harpreet Brar for his game-changing spell

RCB 85/4 (14.1)

 

22:28 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Harpreet Brar ends his game-changing spell

RCB 77/4 (13.4)

 

22:24 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Harpreet Brar gets Kohli, Maxwell & de Villiers

RCB 69/4 (12.4)

 

22:21 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Harpreet Brar bowls 'best over of the match'

RCB 69/3 (12)

 

22:20 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Harpreet Brar bowls double-wicket maiden over, gets Kohli & Maxwell

RCB 63/3 (11.1)

 

22:16 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Harpreet Brar knocks over Kohli & Maxwell back-to-back

RCB 62/3 (10.2)

 

22:16 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Patidar survives after Bishnoi's googly clips the stumps

 

22:08 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Another thriller in the making, RCB need 121 runs off 66 balls

RCB 59/1 (9)

 

22:06 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Kohli-Patidar solid in middle, RCB chasing

RCB 59/1 (9)

 

21:58 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Bangalore off to a cautious start

RCB 46/1 (7)

 

21:54 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Harbhajan Singh in splits on Jaffer's hilarious meme

RCB 36/1 (6)

 

21:53 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Kings' batting coach Wasim Jaffer takes a jibe on Maxwell & Preity Zinta

RCB 34/1 (5.4)

 

21:51 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Netizens slam people comparing Harshal Patel to Bumrah

RCB 31/1 (4.5)

 

21:46 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Shami bowls yet another brilliant over

RCB 25/1 (4)

 

21:40 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Meredith knocks over Padikkal on 7

RCB 19/1 (2.3)

 

 

21:34 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Kohli steps out and hits Shami over his head for 4

RCB 12/0 (1.5)

21:34 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: Meredith bowls a tidy first over

RCB 11/0 (1.1)

 

21:11 IST, April 30th 2021
PBKS vs RCB: KL Rahul smashes Harshal Patel in last over, powers PBKS to 179

 

 

PBKS 179/5 (20)

 

