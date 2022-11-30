'What Hospitality': Fans Mock Pakistan Cricket Board As Several England Players Fall Ill

The Pakistan vs England 1st Test could be delayed by a day after several players of the visiting side fell ill. Several members of England's playing 11 are down with a viral infection, a statement from both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed. With several reports claiming that England players fell sick due to a stomach bug that also resulted in them suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting, netizens have trolled Pakistan for the 'hospitality' they are providing.

Fans mock Pakistan after England players fall sick

As seen in the tweets below, fans are mocking Pakistan for the 'hospitality' they are providing the England cricket team after several players of the visiting side have fallen ill. Some netizens also wondered how Pakistan Cricket Board president Ramiz Raja is planning to host the Asia Cup 2023 after such 'hospitality' is provided to the countries that tour Pakistan, especially with ICC tournaments coming up.

England players after drinking water in pakistan pic.twitter.com/e79Nxrj2XG — Dilli se (@kiroriwalanuj) November 30, 2022

Playing in Pakistan always affects the opposition team somehow.#NotCricket — 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧 (@clownslayer_V) November 30, 2022

England walo..tum logo ko..thuka huaa khana milega .😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8qK3YVBSxa — G20_ INDIA ( 2023 ) (@G20org_INDIA) November 30, 2022

Ek team ko sambhal nahi sakte asian teams ko kaise handle karoge 😂🤦😝 asia cup will be transferred to UAE. — Sarcastic anonymous person  (@_imdrj) November 30, 2022

Can't manage one Overseas Team properly as Hosts and Mr Raja is dreaming of Asia cup to be hosted... Lol 😂😂😂 — 🥸मुच्छड़ 🥸 (@Thauma_78) November 30, 2022

Pakistan vs England 1st Test could be postponed

Just as the Pakistan cricket team were preparing to host the English team for a historic Test series, the first since 2005, the start of the first match may have to be postponed after several players of the visiting side fell ill. The same news was relayed to the public by the cricketing boards of both countries.

We are in discussions with the PCB regarding the start of the first Test due to a viral infection within our camp.#PAKvENG https://t.co/EeHAN4jU63 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 30, 2022

Shortly after the reports emerged, former England captain Joe Root confirmed that the players had perhaps fallen ill due to a stomach bug.

While speaking to the BBC, Joe Root said, "We don't think it's Covid or food-related. We're hoping it's just a 24-hour bug and everyone is fit and ready to go tomorrow." Even though full-time England captain Ben Stokes is one of the players who has fallen ill due to this viral infection, Root has made it clear that he would not take up the captaincy.

When asked about the same, the 31-year-old replied, "I don't think that's going to be the case. Last week Popey stood in and did a great job in the warm-up game. I think that might be the better way for the group moving forward long term."