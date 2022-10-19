'Pakistan Cricket Can Collapse If India..': Ramiz Raja's Remarks Resurface Amid WC Threat

After the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI)'s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 tournament, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has threatened to boycott the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Following Raja's audacious remarks, an old video of him has resurfaced on social media, where the PCB chief is heard saying 'India's business houses run the Pakistan Cricket Board' and that 'if one day PM Modi does not want to fund them anymore, then their cricketing body will collapse'.

'Indian business houses are running the PCB'

In a video shared by BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya in October last year, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja can be seen addressing the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination. While doing so, the PCB chairman said,

"Pakistan Cricket Board runs on 50% of ICC funding. ICC funding is received from their member boards. ICC's 90% of funding is received from India. In one way, India's business houses are running the Pakistan Cricket Board. Tomorrow, if the Indian Prime Minister decides that we don't want to fund Pakistan anymore, the PCB can collapse. 90% of ICC's funding are driven by India."

These remarks of Raja have resurfaced after the PCB chief threatened to boycott the ODI World Cup 2023 if India does not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. After Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah made it clear that India will not travel to Pakistan for the continental cup, the PCB released its statement that read,

"The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday's comments made by the ACC President Mr Jay Shah with regards to shifting next year's Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications."

The press release further added, "The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan's visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle."