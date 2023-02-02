What India Need To Do Against Australia To Become World No.1 In ODIs, T20Is And Tests

India and Australia are scheduled to play a four-match Test series against each other starting February 9. The first match of the series will be played in Nagpur, followed by Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad. India are currently the World's No. 2 ranked Test side and will be looking to move to the top after the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Let's take a look at what India need to do in order for them to displace Australia at the top of the standings.

How can India dethrone Australia as the World's No. 1 Test side?

India must win the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Test series) against Australia by a margin of 1-0 or 2-0 to easily replace the Kangaroos at the top of the ICC Test rankings.

India can also become the World No. 1 ranked Test side if they beat Australia 2-1 or 3-1 in the four-match Test series.

If the Test series is drawn by Australia, India will remain in the second spot with 115 rating points.

If India win the Test series 2-0 or 3-1 it will qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

ICC World Test Championship 2021-23: Standings

POS Team W L D PCT(%) PTS SER PEN 1 Australia 10 1 4 75.56 136 5 0 2 India 8 4 2 58.93 99 5 -5 3 Sri Lanka 5 4 1 53.33 64 5 0 4 South Africa 6 6 1 48.72 76 5 0 5 England 10 8 4 46.97 124 6 -12 6 West Indies 4 5 2 40.91 54 5 -2 7 Pakistan 4 6 4 38.1 64 6 0 8 New Zealand 2 6 3 27.27 36 5 0 9 Bangladesh 1 10 1 11.11 16 6 0

India vs Australia: Full squads

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad for the Test series against India: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Image: AP