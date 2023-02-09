India Vs Australia: Tim Paine And Michael Vaughan React To Ravindra Jadeja's Viral Video

Ravindra Jadeja has been questioned by both Tim Paine and Michael Vaughan as the left-arm spinner was seen applying an ointment to his finger during India's first Test against Australia in Nagpur. The story is being circulated by the Australian media after Jadeja broke the back of Australia's batting on Day 1 of the first Test. Jadeja is putting an ointment on his sore finger and is never seen touching the ball.

Not one to be left behind on controversies, former England batsman Michael Vaughan tweeted a story of Fox Cricket, questioning Jadeja, "What is it he is putting on his spinning finger? Never ever seen this … #INDvsAUS." Former Australian captain Tim Paine also followed suit and replied with only a word, "interesting."

Michael Vaughan and Tim Paine question Ravindra Jadeja after visuals emerged

Ravindra Jadeja provided a jolt to Australia in his comeback Test as his five-wicket haul disrupted the Aussie batting lineup. During an instance of the game, Jadeja appeared to apply something to his index finger as he took something off his colleague Mohammed Siraj's hand.

The incident erupted on social media and people started sharing their views on the incident. Michael Vaughan was one of the first to point out the incident while Tim Paine also commented on the footage.

What is it he is putting on his spinning finger ? Never ever seen this … #INDvsAUS https://t.co/NBPCjFmq3w — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 9, 2023

Interesting — Tim Paine (@tdpaine36) February 9, 2023

What do you think of this @tdpaine36 Looks like one player giving grippo to the bowler and him rubbing it all over his spinning finger to me. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/XjcNedJ3Sc — Darren Lock (@Dags_L) February 9, 2023

India gain upper hand in first Test vs Australia

Jadeja marked his return to international cricket with a five-wicket haul that knocked the stuffing out of Australian middle order and put India firmly in the driver's seat on the opening day of the first Test, here Thursday.

Jadeja did bulk of the bowling on the Jamtha dustbowl, earning his 11th fifer (5/47) in 22 overs that helped India skittle Australia out for a paltry 177 after the visitors decided to take the first strike in the series-opener.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who probably dominated the Aussie mind space more than his spin colleague, got 3/42 in 15.5 overs and in the process completed 450 wickets in Test cricket.

At stumps, Rohit Sharma's counter-attacking 56 not out put India in complete command with hosts ending the day at 77 for one and trailing by 100 runs.

(with PTI inputs)