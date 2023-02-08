India Vs Australia: Michael Vaughan Reveals His Prediction On Who Will Win Nagpur Test

With just a day remaining for the India vs Australia Test series to commence, former England captain Michael Vaughan has had his say on who he believes will emerge victorious. The first match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy will take place from February 9 to 13 at VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

Michael Vaughan predicts the winner of the 1st India vs Australia Test

After the BCCI put out a Tweet to create hype ahead of the all-important Test series, Michael Vaughan, who had some entertaining battles with Australia over the years as a part of the Ashes, predicted that Team India will win the first match in Nagpur.

India to win .. https://t.co/eqHfAUX7Nl — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 8, 2023

Even though a day still remains for the Border Gavaskar trophy to begin, the mind games already seem to have begun from both sides. Former Australian cricketers such as Ian Healy have raised concerns about the pitch, stating that if a 'fair' pitch is produced, then the Aussies will emerge victorious. On the other hand, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has said that such a pitch must be produced where there is turn witnessed from day one, something that could potentially trouble Australia.

India vs Australia Test series schedule

Match No. Dates Location First Test February 9-13 VCA Stadium, Nagpur Second Test February 17-21 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Third Test March 1-5 HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala Fourth Test March 9-13 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

India vs Australia squads

Team India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith (VC), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.