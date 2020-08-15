When MS Dhoni Was Left In Tears After Getting Out In His Final Match For India; Read

Mahendra Singh Dhoni shocked all his fans around the world as he called it a day from international cricket on Saturday. He had made it official on his official Instagram page. MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since Team India's heartbreaking loss in the World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand at Manchester on July 10, 2019. MS was also excluded from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s Central Contract List for the 2020-21 season but it does not matter now as he has called it a day from the highest level.

Mahi will next be seen in action in the IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10 where he will be leading the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings.

THE LAST HURRAH

Chasing a target of 240 in a rain-curtailed semi-final, India who were considered as the title favourites were reduced to 5/3 in the fourth over as the terrific opening spell from Trent Boult and Matt Henry sent back the famed top-order batsmen Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul to the pavilion early. Dinesh Karthik followed soon but youngsters Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya rebuilt the innings and just when they looked set, they got out playing rash shots.

Had it not been for a 116-run seventh-wicket stand between MS Dhoni (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (77), then the two-time winners would have suffered an even bitter defeat. At one point, it seemed as if a fourth World Cup final appearance was on the cards.

However, with the asking rate climbing up, both batsmen had to take risks and Jadeja perished by playing a rash stroke off Trent Boult as he was caught by skipper Kane Williamson at mid-off. The onus was on MS Dhoni to finish things off in style and he kept the fans and viewers on their feet by slashing Lockie Ferguson to a six to the on-side. However, a sharp throw from Martin Guptill on the following delivery saw Dhoni short of his crease when he was running back for a risky second run in order to take the strike.

The Indian resistance was cut short post his dismissal and it meant that they had to wait for another four years to win their third 50-overs World Cup trophy. The two-time world champions were bundled out for 221 as the Black Caps won the contest by 18 runs to qualify for their second consecutive World Cup final.