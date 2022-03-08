When Shane Warne Ate 'mashed Potatoes' Instead Of 'chicken' Cooked By Sachin Tendulkar

Everyone in the cricketing world is aware of Shane Warne's special bond with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The two shared a fantastic relationship both on and off the field. Tendulkar and Warne were good friends who would frequently hang out at each other's homes while on bilateral tours for their respective countries. The friendship, however, came to an abrupt end on Friday when Warne died of a major heart attack.

Tendulkar was amongst the first people in the cricketing fraternity to pay tribute to Warne after the news of his demise broke out. Tendulkar turned to social media to express his condolences and admitted how he always cherished his rivalry with Warne. Meanwhile, an excerpt from Warne's documentary film involving Tendulkar has been making the rounds. The story revolves around a funny incident in which Warne goes over to Tendulkar's house for dinner but instead ends up cooking his own meal.

When Warne was invited to Tendulkar's house for dinner, he insisted he could take spicy cuisine, but when he tried it, he couldn't eat it, recalled the spin legend in his documentary film. Because he didn't want to hurt Tendulkar or his family, Warne said he kept cutting the chicken into pieces and moving them around his plate. Tendulkar recounted the same episode in the film and revealed that Warne ended up cooking his own meal of mashed potatoes and sausages after that.

Shane Warne dies in Thailand

Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand, where he was holidaying with his close friend Andrew Neophitou, who is the executive producer of the above-mentioned documentary film. Warne was found unresponsive at his villa and despite the medical staff's effort to revive him, he was pronounced dead. The first Test match between Pakistan and Australia was playing on the television in Warne's room. Thai police on Monday confirmed that autopsy found Warne died of natural causes.

Warne played 145 Tests for Australia from 1992 to 2007. Warne picked a total of 708 wickets in Tests during his illustrious playing career, and to date, he remains the second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format.

Image: PTI/ShaneWarne/Insta