When Will KL Rahul Join Back Team India After His Marriage With Athiya Shetty In Khandala?

Cricketer KL Rahul is getting married to Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's daughter and actress Athiya Shetty. As per reports, their wedding is scheduled to take place at 4:00 pm in the evening. The main question that arises here is when the cricketer is going to return to the Indian Team after his wedding.

KL Rahul likely to return before the first test vs Australia

KL Rahul is Team India's vice-captain and his presence is very important for the team. Team India is currently playing New Zealand at home and KL Rahul has taken a break from the series due to personal reasons. KL Rahul is in India's squad for the first two tests against Australia and his return is likely possible by the first test of the series. Being the vice-captain of the team he might also play in the playing eleven.

The first test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played in Nagpur from 9th February.

KL Rahul is one of the important pillars of the Indian Test team. He has played many match-winning knocks while playing for Team India.

KL Rahul last played against Sri Lanka in Trivandrum on January 15. India went on to win that match by a margin of 317 runs courtesy of Virat Kohli's 166-run knock. Rahul helped India win the second ODI in Kolkata when they were in trouble by scoring a match-winning half-century. The key highlight of the innings was that he played when Team India lost its key players from the top and the pitch was also not easy to bat on.

Talking about KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding, the wedding is about to take place at 4:00 pm, while the baarat will arrive at 2:00 pm. The couple will pose for the paps at 06:30 pm.

The couple has been in a relationship for a long time now and we have always seen Athiya's presence during Team India and IPL matches. KL Rahul is also seen with the actress at Bollywood parties and public events.