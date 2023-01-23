KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Who Are The Cricketers Likely To Attend Couple's Wedding

Indian cricketer KL Rahul is all set to tie the wedding knot with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty on Monday, January 23. The couple is reportedly getting married at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. After meeting through a mutual friend in 2019, the couple has gone on to become one of the most adored Cricket-Bollywood couples. Having said that, here’s a look at the potential list of cricketers who are likely to attend the star couple’s wedding.

As per media reports, legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni are expected to be present at the couple’s wedding ceremony. At the same time, Rahul’s India and Karnataka mate Mayank Agarwal and his wife Aashita Sood are also expected to mark their presence. KL has grown up playing cricket with Mayank and the duo are considered to be best friends.

Will Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attend KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s wedding?

While Virat Kohli is also known to be a close friend of KL, he might miss out on the wedding ceremony due to the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI. Media reports initially claimed that Kohli, alongside Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will travel to Khandala before going back to Indore for the third ODI. However, given that the third ODI is scheduled to be played on January 24, the star players might meet KL Rahul directly at his reception.

Who else from Indian cricket might attend the wedding ceremony?

It is pertinent to mention that cricketers like Dinesh Karthik and Krunal Pandya are also close allies of the Indian Test deputy. It is possible that Karthik and Pandya might attend the wedding ceremony with their better halves. While the wedding is being said to be an intimate affair, the couple has reportedly invited over 3000 guests for the reception in Mumbai.

Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Tiger Shroff, and Krishan Shroff were present at the couple’s sangeet ceremony on Saturday. Meanwhile, as per reports Indian pacer Varun Aaron was also present at the function. The wedding ceremony is likely to take place at 4:00 PM IST and will pose for the paparazzi at 6:30 PM IST.