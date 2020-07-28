Where Is Manvinder Bisla Now? Punjab Cricketer's Life After IPL 2012 Success For KKR

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a constant supplier of cricketing talent from all across the globe. Several young cricketers have made it to the international circuit based on their performances in the IPL. While some players have taken the opportunities with both hands, others haven't quite managed to capitalize on the chances. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal owe a large part of their national team selection to the cash-rich league.

ALSO READ | 'You have to be mentally strong': Gautam Gambhir on how Pant can handle criticisms

On the other hand, there are also several players who have faded into oblivion. One such player is former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Manvinder Bisla. The right-hander has been away from the game for a long time now which has made fans wonder 'Where is Manvinder Bisla now?'

Where is Manvinder Bisla now?

Manvinder Bisla shot to fame when he played a staggering innings of 89 from 48 balls in the IPL 2012 final against Chennai Super Kings while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. His innings ensured that Gautam Gambhir's KKR won the IPL 2012 title. Not many people know but Manvinder Bisla was also a part of the Deccan Chargers dugout when they won the IPL trophy in 2009.

ALSO READ | 'The real challenge will be...' Gautam Gambhir on Rohit Sharma's ability as a Test opener

In his 7-year IPL career, Manvinder Bisla has been part of four franchises and has played 39 matches in which he has scored 758 runs. With Brendon McCullum's departure from KKR in 2011, Manvinder Bisla got the opportunity as the first choice keeper. Bisla got 7 games to prove his worth where he scored 213 runs, which is why the Haryana lad became a regular in the 2013 season but failed to capitalize on the opportunities and soon the franchise released him.

ALSO READ | IPL around corner, Gautam Gambhir backs MS Dhoni to play 'if he thinks he can still win'

Manvinder Bisla was then bought by RCB ahead of the IPL 2015 to partner Chris Gayle at the top. However, he couldn't grab the couple of chances he got, which is why RCB skipper Virat Kohli promoted himself and took over the opening duties. Subsequently, Bisla warmed the bench for the rest of the season and then was released from the squad.

The stint with RCB turned out to be his last in the IPL as since then he has failed to attract a buyer in the auction. Bisla has also been away from domestic cricket as his last appearance in a first-class game was way back in 2012.

Where is Manvinder Bisla now? Manvinder Bisla stats

In his first-class and List A, Bisla scored 2,207 and 1,132 runs respectively with 5 centuries and 17 half-centuries. In IPL, he played 39 matches and scored 758 runs at an average of 21.00 and strike rate of 113.67.

ALSO READ | Ex-KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir reckons IPL in UAE will be a 'mood-changer' for the country

IMAGE COURTESY: KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS TWITTER