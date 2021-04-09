Where Was The First IPL Match Played? Throwback To Thrilling IPL Debut Ft Brendon McCullum

The invention of the Indian Premier League completely changed the face of international cricket by bringing in top players from around the world on the same platform. The cash-rich league was welcomed by the fans with open arms as they got a chance to watch some of the best cricketers in action.

The league which was brought into the spotlight in 2008 saw Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals shocking everyone to lift the trophy in the first year. Apart from Rajasthan's fairytale run in the tournament, fans will also remember the first match of the tournament which was played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders where the current KKR coach Brendon McCullum set the stage on fire with his blistering knock that no Indian cricket fan can forget.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2008: Where was the first IPL match played?

Well if you still haven't figured out where was the first IPL match played, let us remind you that the RCB vs KKR IPL 2008 match was played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Brendon McCullum 158 in IPL 2008 opening match set the tone for the rest of the tournament.

Brendon McCullum 158 in IPL

The KKR side led by former India skipper Sourav Ganguly and the RCB team led by Rahul Dravid had some top players in their respective team. Current RCB skipper Virat Kohli was also part of the RCB playing XI. RCB had won the toss and decided to bowl first however they had no idea what was going to hit them. After Zaheer Khan dismissed Sourav Ganguly for 10 runs, the RCB players and fans would not imagine that Brendon McCullum will single-handedly changed the course of the match.

The former New Zealand skipper smashed RCB bowlers all over the ground as he scored 158 runs off just 73 balls. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman fabulous knock was comprised of 10 fours and 13 sixes as KKR posted 222/3 in 20 overs. The RCB team in reply was bowled out for mere 88 runs with Praveen Kumar top-scoring for the team with 18 runs. Kohli who was still very young at that time had scored just 1 run before being bowled by Dinda. KKR won the match by 140 runs.

Image: IPL T20 website