While Taking A Jibe At The Aussies, Kevin Pietersen Shares His Greatest Ashes Memories

The English cricket legend Kevin Pietersen was recently featured in one of the videos titled, “Caption This”. In the video, Pietersen reacted to a series of photos from England's clashes against Australia in past years. Pietersen had an impeccable sports career throughout his cricketing days. Watching him reflect upon his earlier days while sharing some of his sweet and sour memorie with was a real treat.

One of the photographs shown to him was him celebrating the victory against Australia in the Ashes 2010/11. Pietersen smiles and says, “Yes, look at the smiles, you can see the smiles.” He acknowledges that winning a cricket match against Australia in Australia itself was indeed a huge thing for English cricket. The reason that Pietersen gave was the huge pressure that he and his team were able to build against the Herculean batting line-up that Australia had.

READ MORE: Nathan Lyon Schools Kevin Pietersen For His 'concussion' Jibe

Pietersen reflects on 2010-11 Ashes series

The 2010-11 Ashes series was the 66th in the series of Ashes matches. England won the series 3–1 and retained the Ashes, having won the previous series in 2009 by two 2-1. It was the first time in 24 years that England had won the Ashes in Australia. Australia was led by Ricky Ponting while Andrew Strauss captained the English squad. The top scorers from England were Alastair Cook (766), Jonathan Trott (445), and Kevin Pietersen (360).

Pietersen’s performance was called flawless in his deliveries. In the five test matches that the two teams played, England clinched them by 3-1, with one ending in a draw. The standout performers for England included Alastair Cook, who amassed 766 runs and was the leading run-scorer of the series, and James Anderson, who took 24 wickets. Notable contributions from Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, and Graeme Swann also played a crucial role in England's success. Michael Hussey, who scored consistently, and Mitchell Johnson, who took 15 wickets, spearheaded Australia's efforts.

READ MORE: Kevin Pietersen Shares His Thoughts On Ashes 2023

Kevin Pietersen on the Ashes stage

Throughout the series, Pietersen displayed his batting prowess and played some memorable innings. He scored a total of 360 runs at an average of 60 in the series, including a magnificent double-century in the second Test match in Adelaide. Pietersen's 227 in that innings was instrumental in helping England secure a draw and maintain their advantage in the series. He also scored a crucial century in the final Test in Sydney, further cementing England's dominance. Pietersen's ability to perform under pressure and his aggressive batting style proved to be invaluable for England's success in the series. His contributions with the bat played a significant role in England reclaiming the Ashes in Australia after a long gap. Pietersen praised the fact that having to defeat such great players that played at the time in the opposite team was a big thing. And looking back at that incredible clash, it indeed was.