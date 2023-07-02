Nathan Lyon Schools Kevin Pietersen For His 'concussion' Jibe; 'I've Lost One Of My Mates'

Australia and England met at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London for the second Test match of the Ashes 2023 series. Australia entered the match with a 1-0 lead in the series, looking to continue their winning momentum. The Day 2 of the clash saw the Aussie veteran spinner Nathan Lyon suffer a injury on his calf and taken off the field.

The cricket world was shocked to see Nathan Lyon walk out to bat on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test, despite his calf injury. He received a rouring applause from the Lord’s crowd as he joined Mitchell Starc out in the middle on Saturday. This became the biggest talking point for the cricketing world as the 35-year-old was seen being visibly in pain.

As the events unfolded, Kevin Pietersen suggested that Lyon might have walked out to bat to take a blow on his head and suffer a concussion. As per the former English cricketer, Australia could benefit from this by getting a like-for-like replacement for Lyon. However, as the play concluded, Lyon lashed out at Pietersen for his comments. After the play on Saturday, Lyon said:

I have heard comments that people thought I went out there to get hit in the head and I’m really against that because I’ve lost one of my mates due to being hit in the head. So I think that’s a really poor excuse or conversation being had.

What happened after Nathan Lyon’s heroics at Lord’s?

Battling immense pain, Lyon faced 13 balls while on the crease, scoring four runs off a boundary. He partnered with Mitchell Starc in a 15-run stand for the last wicket as Australia got bowled out for 279 runs in their second innings. Lyon’s heroic effort meant England receive a 371-run target for the fourth innings.

Meanwhile, England’s run chase suffered an initial dent as they lost four wickets for 45 runs. However, Ben Duckett tried to control the damage by completing his half-century. As the play concluded, England were 114/4 with their skipper Ben Stokes batting on 29 off 66 alongside Duckett.