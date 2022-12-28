'Who Has Performed': PAK Pacer Mocks Ex-PCB Chief Ramiz Raja For Policies He Implemented

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja's situation has gone from bad to worse in the last few days after he was unceremoniously ousted from his position. Fast bowler Wahab Riaz has also slammed the 60-year-old for ill-treatment and attempted a dig at him for some of the decisions he took during his tenure. Raja, who was appointed as the PCB chief for a period of three years in 2021, is now replaced by Najam Sethi.

'Anyone above 30 was deemed unfit to play': Riaz slams Raja's policies

37-year-old Wahab Riaz has come out and slammed former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja for his policies after the current side performed miserably in the recent Test series against England. England, who were touring Pakistan for a Test series after almost two decades, thrashed the Men in Green and won the series 3-0.

Speaking of the current Pakistan team's performances under Raja's tenure, Riaz told Samaa TV, "Anyone who was above 30 was deemed unfit to play. They said that it could hurt the unity of the team or the performance of the team. Who has performed from the team that they chose?"

"I don't think any player has got as many chances as those under Ramiz bhai. We didn't get more than 2 games. And after all that, the chief selector comes and says, ‘this team has given you a lot of happiness.’ What's this? Eid," questioned Riaz. Riaz then also went on to comment upon the ill-treatment he faced from Ramiz Raja.

"I was talking to one of the board members and he said he was happy that Ramiz bhai was going. So, the people who worked under you were not happy with you. I had messaged Ramiz bhai 4-5 times during his tenure, I said I'm waiting for your message and your call. He didn't reply to me back. Why? I'm a present cricketer, I didn't take retirement," added the 37-year-old fast bowler.

As for the Pakistan cricket team, they are currently facing New Zealand in a two-match Test series. At the end of the third day of play, the Blackcaps have scored 440 runs for the loss of six wickets and have a lead of two runs after Pakistan was dismissed for 438 runs in their first inning.