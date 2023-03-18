Who Will Be Next CSK Captain After Dhoni? Suresh Raina Virtually Confirms New CSK Skipper

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The 2023 Indian Premier League is scheduled to commence on March 31st with a match between defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad. Chennai Super Kings, led by captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, have already started their training camp in Chennai. The franchise acquired England's renowned all-rounder, Ben Stokes, in a highly competitive bidding war, and he is widely expected to succeed Dhoni as the next captain of the team.
Despite this, former CSK superstar and one of IPL's best performers, Suresh Raina, suggests that Ruturaj Gaikwad may be the likely successor to Dhoni when he eventually steps down or retires from the league. Gaikwad made his debut for CSK in the 2020 edition and had a breakthrough season in 2021, winning the Orange Cap with 635 runs in 16 matches, including his first century of the tournament, and with four half-centuries to his name. Gaikwad played a pivotal role in helping CSK win the final of the season.
“I want Ruturaj Gaikwad to be nurtured around him. Mahi bhai has a good brain, he's around the boys. I would say Ruturaj Gaikwad, he has done really well, I want him to do well for the country as well as for CSK. Rutu, good luck with your captaincy, brother,” Raina said during a discussion on JioCinema.
MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.
Image: PTI