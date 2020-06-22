'Who'll You Select As Your Girlfriend?' Quips Yuvraj Singh As He Takes A Dig At Team India

Taking a cheeky dig on his former teammates, India's World Cup-winning player Yuvraj Singh posted a funnily morphed image of the Indian Cricket Team players. Singh posted an image of Team India players including skipper Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, with their faces morphed into a woman. The Punjab-lad also asked fans, whom would they choose as their 'girlfriend,' adding that he would give his reply 'tomorrow.'

The hilarious post garnered instant reaction, as spinner Harbhajan Singh was the first pick his choice. Former England player Kevin Pietersen also burst into laughter after looking Yuvraj's post which depicted Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma as 'women.' Here is Yuvraj Singh's post:

Yuvraj opens up on retirement

Yuvraj Singh recently opened up on his post-retirement life and stated that he had 'finally slept peacefully' after he hung his boots in 2019. The Punjab player said that it was an 'emotional moment' for him but he felt 'really free' after he called it a day. Singh also added that he does miss the game sometimes and he is proud of the respect cricket has given him.

Reflecting upon his post-retirement life in a chat with Gaurav Kapoor, Yuvraj Singh said, "The day I retired, I felt free. Obviously it was an emotional moment, I can’t put it in words but I felt really free. I hadn’t slept properly for years, I started to sleep well. I feel so relaxed now." He also added that he reached a stage where cricket was not helping him mentally. He said he was just dragging himself, and thinking when he should retire.

