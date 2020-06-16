Yuvraj Singh Takes A Cheeky Single To Troll The MSK Prasad-led Selection Committee

Yuvraj Singh has come forward and taken a hilarious dig at the MSK Prasad-led selection committee on social media. Yuvi has lashed out at the selection committee in the past as well. When the star all-rounder had announced his retirement from international cricket in June last year, he had alleged that he was ignored by them back in 2017 despite having passed the mandatory Yo-Yo test successfully. The veteran cricketer during his Instagram live session with former English skipper Kevin Pietersen had also said that it was due to poor planning that India could not win the World Cup 2019.

'No comments': Yuvraj Singh

It so happened that a picture was posted on Twitter where the Indian players can be congratulating the southpaw as he became the fifth Indian player after the likes of Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin, Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid to play 300 One Day International matches. Yuvi achieved this milestone during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final match between India and Bangladesh which the Men In Blue went on to win comfortably.

Yuvraj commented on the picture by saying that he should thank his former skipper Sourav Ganguly and the first batch of his selectors for giving him this opportunity. Meanwhile, the middle-order batsman's former Indian team-mate and good friend Harbhajan Singh asked him whether he has got any compliment for the last batch to which replied by saying that he has got no comments whatsoever.

I think we should all thank @SGanguly99 and the first batch of my selectors for giving me this opportunity! https://t.co/NGY7JjOAtL — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 15, 2020

Anything for the last batch 🙄😝?? https://t.co/WbpgWYWpKu — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 15, 2020

Lol no comments 😷 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 15, 2020

Coming back to the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India who was the defending champions made it to the finals where they lost the tournament decider to arch-rivals Pakistan by a mammoth 180 runs. Yuvi, who was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in World Cup 2011 was sidelined from the team after that tournament and never played for India at the highest level again and eventually, he called it a day on June 10, 2019.

