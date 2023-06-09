''Why Not Saha Or Ishan?': KS Bharat Gets Panned For Consistently Poor Batting Display

Indian wicketkeeper KS Bharat is receiving a lot of criticism on social media over his poor performance in the final of the World Test Championship against Australia. Bharat was dismissed by Scott Boland in the first over of the day for just 5 runs. Netizens are not happy with Bharat's output in the game and are slamming the Indian team management for selecting him over Ishan Kishan. Bharat was given the go-ahead for the highly-anticipated WTC final despite Ishan Kishan being in the squad.

Indian cricket fans have taken to social media to troll Bharat and the Rohit Sharma-led side for preferring him over Kishan. In domestic cricket, Bharat has a batting average of 37.3, while Kishan has an average of 38.8.

India vs Australia: KS Bharat's performance comes under the scanner

Just 2 questions

1) why ks Bharat & why not wriddhiman saha?

2) why unmesh jadhav why not Ashwin? #BCCI #TestCricket #INDvAUS — sayanxd1 (@nobitaxd1) June 9, 2023

Do you think K S Bharat was the right choice for WTC ? Couldn't Wriddhiman Saha be considered for this test ? What are your thoughts on it ? @BCCI — Yash Pratap Singh (@YashPra09000058) June 9, 2023

Kl Rahul and Rishabh Pant would have scored more runs with one leg than Dotman Pill and KS Bharat.#WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/JYY2ewe2Rb — Lordgod🚩 (@LordGod188) June 9, 2023

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid selected KS Bharat inspite of Ishan Kishan 😠



KS Bharat in WTC Final 2023 be like 😅#WTCFinal #WTCFinal2023 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/L2EdBXynUX — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) June 9, 2023

Rishabh pant watching walking wicket KS Bharat #WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/DV1GMhRoGZ — Appaji Goldbelt (@AppajiGoldbelt) June 9, 2023

Yahi ummid thi ks bharat se🫡 pic.twitter.com/VtjrEBb1on — Arun Singh (@ArunTuThikHoGya) June 9, 2023

First Class average is just about 37. Has scored barely 100 runs @

KS Bharat, warra mug. This guy is actually playing an ICC final for India. pic.twitter.com/t5fgYK0jJG — Akif (@KM_Akif) June 9, 2023

WTC Final: IND vs AUS Day 3

As far as the match is concerned, India are in deep trouble after conceding 469 runs in the first innings and then registering yet another top-order collapse with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli all getting out early. Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja forged a much-needed partnership before Nathan Lyon dismissed the latter for 48 off 51 balls. Jadeja was removed by Lyon just before the end of play on Day 2.

India did not start Day 3 on an astounding note either as they lost KS Bharat in the first over itself. Scott Boland clean bowled Bharat for 5 off 15 balls. Rahane is currently batting with Shardul Thakur in the middle. Rahane has reached his half-century, while Thakur is batting at 16 at the time of writing this story.

