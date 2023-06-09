Last Updated:

''Why Not Saha Or Ishan?': KS Bharat Gets Panned For Consistently Poor Batting Display

IND vs AUS: Netizens are not happy with KS Bharat's output in the game and are slamming the Indian team management for selecting him over Ishan Kishan.

| Written By
Vishal Tiwari
'Ishan is closest to Pant': KS Bharat's performance with bat comes under the scanner

Indian wicketkeeper KS Bharat is receiving a lot of criticism on social media over his poor performance in the final of the World Test Championship against Australia. Bharat was dismissed by Scott Boland in the first over of the day for just 5 runs. Netizens are not happy with Bharat's output in the game and are slamming the Indian team management for selecting him over Ishan Kishan. Bharat was given the go-ahead for the highly-anticipated WTC final despite Ishan Kishan being in the squad.

Indian cricket fans have taken to social media to troll Bharat and the Rohit Sharma-led side for preferring him over Kishan. In domestic cricket, Bharat has a batting average of 37.3, while Kishan has an average of 38.8.  

India vs Australia: KS Bharat's performance comes under the scanner

WTC Final: IND vs AUS Day 3

As far as the match is concerned, India are in deep trouble after conceding 469 runs in the first innings and then registering yet another top-order collapse with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli all getting out early. Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja forged a much-needed partnership before Nathan Lyon dismissed the latter for 48 off 51 balls. Jadeja was removed by Lyon just before the end of play on Day 2. 

India did not start Day 3 on an astounding note either as they lost KS Bharat in the first over itself. Scott Boland clean bowled Bharat for 5 off 15 balls. Rahane is currently batting with Shardul Thakur in the middle. Rahane has reached his half-century, while Thakur is batting at 16 at the time of writing this story. 

