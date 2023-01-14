Team India head coach Rahul Dravid is expected to miss out on the third ODI match against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Dravid will not be seen in the Team India dug-out as he has reportedly flown back home to Bengaluru after falling sick. According to reports, Dravid was unwell on Thursday during the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata. However, the 50-year-old decided to stay with the team for the match before flying back home early the next morning.

Dravid likely to miss IND vs SL 3rd ODI

Media reports suggest that Dravid will not be available for the third and final ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram. Team India has already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and will be looking to hand the current Asian champions a clean sweep on Sunday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. It is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. local time.

India won the first match in Guwahati on Tuesday thanks to a spectacular knock from former skipper Virat Kohli, who scored his 45th ODI century in the game. Kohli's brilliant effort with the bat helped India post a mammoth target of 374 runs on the board. Indian bowlers then restricted Sri Lanka to 306/8 in 50 overs to win the match by 67 runs. India won the second ODI by 4 wickets with 40 balls remaining. While Kuldeep Yadav played a crucial role with the ball, KL Rahul helped India finish the chase with the bat.

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI

In terms of the third ODI, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bat first. After a strong start from Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, and Kusal Mendis, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 215 runs in 39.4 overs. On debut, Nuwanidu hit a stunning half-century before getting run out for 50 off 63 balls. Kusal Mendis scored 34 from 34 balls before being trapped LBW by Kuldeep Yadav. Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga scored 15 and 21 runs, respectively, before being knocked out by Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik.

With the bowling, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj were vital for India, both taking three wickets. Umran Malik claimed two wickets, while Axar Patel took one.

India eventually completed the chase in 43.2 overs. KL Rahul batted well for India, remaining unbeaten on 64 off 103 balls. Hardik Pandya also contributed with the bat, scoring 36 runs off 53 balls. Previously, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were bowled out for 17 and 21 runs, respectively. Shreyas Iyer scored 28 runs off 33 balls before being LBW by Kasun Rajitha. Kuldeep Yadav was voted match MVP for his amazing effort with the ball.

Image: AP

