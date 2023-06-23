Why Ricky Ponting Dropped The Coaching Job For England? Ex-AUS Skipper Gives Explanation

Why you’re reading this: The ongoing Ashes series between England and Australia has been fascinating to watch. In a thrilling encounter, Australia snatched a brilliant victory to take a 1-0 lead at Edgbaston. The second Test is scheduled to start on 28th June at Lord’s

Ricky Ponting revealed why he dropped the England Cricket coaching role

While speaking to Guerilla Cricket, Ricky Ponting revealed he was approached for the role of England’s test team coach. The England Cricket Board has made a number of changes to their ranks following the 4-0 demolition at the hand of Australia on Australian soil.

Joe Root handed over the captaincy role while Graham Thorpe and Ashley Giles also decided to leave their respective positions. Brendon McCullum was put in charge of England’s red-ball cricket and Matthew Mott took over the white-ball responsibilities.

Rob Key also was roped in as the director of England men’s cricket and Ponting claimed he had discussions with him regarding a coaching role for the Three Lions team.

“I actually got asked before Brendon took the job. “I did take some calls from Robert Key as soon as he took over that job. But I’m just not ready for a full-time international coaching job, where I’m at in my life. Having travelled as much as I have, with young kids now I just don’t want to be away as much as I was. “And even talking to Brendon, his family is only just arriving today. When you’ve got kids that are in school, moving them around, that’s not what I want to do.”

England's infamous 'Bazball' approach has been an instant hit among cricket lovers. But the method did not seem to work in the first Test against Australia as captain Ben Stokes's decision to declare early in the first innings kind of backfired for them. England would seek to pull up a rebound at the second test in Lords.