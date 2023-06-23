Joe Root's big 'captaincy' regret after losing first Ashes Test; 'It's far more exciting'

Why you're reading this: After Joe Root resigned from the captaincy position in 2022, it was speculated that England's position in the Test format would fade away in the ashes. However, with the appointment of Brendon McCullum as the head coach and Ben Stokes as the captain, the side flourished to an extent that other countries seek to emulate their model. Stokes' captaincy is among the major talking points in the game, so much so that even former captain Joe Root had also made a sensational admittance about it.

Joe Root on what he'll do differently as Engalnd captain if he gets another chance

Joe Root, who has captained England in 64 Tests, the most by any England captain, has paid heed to the current leadership of and expressed satisfaction with the way the team is progressing. Root also threw light on the subject regarding how he would approach things now if he goes back in time.

"If I could go back in time I'd go back and start my captaincy the way Ben has and try to get us to play in a similar manner to how he does it," Root said. "It's far more exciting, it's far more interesting, and I think we're getting far more out of our team and our individuals," Root said, as quoted by The Guardian.

"We're playing better cricket to watch, we're producing better results overall. And if we are going to grow as a team we can't just look at a game like that, with a couple of moments that went against us, and say: 'We need to go about things differently," he added.

Joe Root has also adapted to the new style of play that is renowned as the Bazzball and is excelling in it as well. Root, who carried the reputation of a defensive player throughout his Test career has suddenly taken a new aggressive avatar and is yet at the summit of the ICC Test Rankings.