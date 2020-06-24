WI Legend Believes Pakistan Cricketers Are 'better Off' In England Than Their Own Country

With 10 Pakistani cricketers testing COVID-19 positive just days before departing for their tour of England, West Indies legend Micheal Holding believes that the Men in Green will be 'better off' in the United Kingdom than in their own country. The former Windies skipper stated that the crisis is 'worse' in Pakistan and that once the players are in England they will be in the bio-secure bubble to make sure they are not infected. Despite 10 out of the 29 players set to tour testing positive, the national board has insisted that the tour remains 'on track.'

Speaking in a video posted on his YouTube channel, Michael Holding said, "It would seem that England are safer than whatever is happening in Pakistan right now. They (Pakistan team) are perhaps better off coming to England as opposed to staying in Pakistan because it is even worse there. Once they get to England, they will be in a bio-secure area."

“Once they (Pakistan team) arrive, they will have to do their two weeks of quarantine as I am doing at the moment. They will be moved to a bio-secure area to make sure they are not infected. They should be ok from there on,” the World Cup-winning skipper added. However, Holding also highlighted that citizens of England would not be at fault if they have a problem with the Pakistan squad visiting the UK. He added that there is not much chance of the Men in Green contracting the virus in England just as it has been with the Windies squad which is already in England.

10 Pakistan players test COVID positive

The PCB on Tuesday confirmed that 7 players including Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hasnain, and Mohammad Rizwan have tested positive. Apart from these, 3 players - Haider Ali, speedster Haris Rauf, and Shadab Khan - had also tested positive for COVID-19. Team's masseur, Malang Ali has also tested positive while Shoaib Malik, Cliffe Deacon, and Waqar Younis are yet to be tested.

The PCB has also announced a set of reserve players in case a player from the main squad tests COVID positive. The players who have tested negative will assemble in Lahore on June 24 and undergo the second round of testing on June 25. The team will again be tested within 24 hours of arriving in the UK by the ECB medical panel.

Pakistan tour of England 2020

The 1992 World Cup winners will be touring England for a three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match T20I series from July 30 to September 2, 2020. Meanwhile, the PCB also announced that spin legend Mushtaq Ahmed has been named as the bowling coach for the upcoming tour while former captain as well as batting great Younis Khan has been appointed as the batting coach.