IPL 2020: WI Megastars Andre Russell & Sunil Narine Arrive In Abu Dhabi To Join KKR Squad

West Indies all-rounders Sunil Narine and Andre Russell on Sunday arrived in Abu Dhabi to join the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Along with them, KKR coach Brendon McCullum and spinner Chris Green also arrived in Abu Dhabi to link up with the squad.

All these people will now be confined to their hotel room for six days as they undergo quarantine as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. If the players return with three negative COVID tests in this time frame, then they will join their teammates in training ahead of the tournament.

All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 thrice. Once, they all test negative for COVID-19, the players can start training in the UAE with their teammates.

McCullum was the coach of Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the side just won their fourth CPL title this year on Thursday night. Narine was part of the tournament winning side while Russell played for Jamaica Tallawahs.

KKR in IPL 2020

The Knights will be hoping to win their third IPL crown in the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. The Dinesh Karthik-led side are staying at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal.

Karthik, on the other hand, will be leading the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament. He was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand at Manchester and has not been in the Indian team management's scheme of things since then. He will be hoping to make his bat do the talking as well as showcase some extraordinary performances behind the stumps and eye a comeback in the shortest format for Team India as the countdown to the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 begins.

KKR will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against the title-holders Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on September 23.

READ: IPL 2020: KKR CEO Confirms Pravin Tambe To Be Part Of The Team's Support Staff

(Image Courtesy: KKR Twitter)

(With ANI Inputs)

