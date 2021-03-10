WI Vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021

West Indies will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st match of Sri Lanka’s tour of the West Indies 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) from the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda on March 10, 2021. Here is our WI vs SL Dream11 prediction, WI vs SL Dream11 team and WI vs SL Dream11 top picks.

WI vs SL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Following their fairly successful T20 campaign, the West Indies will want to get their ODI series against Sri Lanka — also the first of their World Cup Super League series — off to a good start. The Windies' last ODI series win came against Ireland in January 2020 but was followed by 0-3 whitewash at the hands of the Lankans in February-March 2020. More recently, the side went down to Bangladesh with another lopsided 0-3 ODI series result in January. In the absence of regulars like Sheldon Cottrell and They will depend on Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Kieron Pollard who have been in great form this season.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankans will be hoping to repeat their feats from their last ODI series against the Windies — only this time, not away from their home turf. The Sri Lankan squad has undergone sweeping changes since they played their last white-ball series — the one against West Indies — in March 2020. Veterans Kusal Perara, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Kusal Mendis have been replaced by a young and untried team that is yet to find its bearings. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, along with the remaining seniors on the side, like Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews will be hoping to guide the side to a win in Antigua.

WI vs SL playing 11 prediction

West Indies - Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph

Sri Lanka - Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

WI vs SL Key Players

West Indies - Shai Hope, Kieron Pollard, Alzarri Joseph

Sri Lanka - Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne

WI vs SL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Shai Hope (c)

Batsmen – Evin Lewis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews (vc), Nicholas Pooran

All-Rounders – Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, Thisara Perera

Bowlers – Alzarri Joseph, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera

WI vs SL match prediction

According to our WI vs SL match prediction, the West Indies will win this match.

Note: The WI vs SL Dream11 prediction and WI vs SL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WI vs SL Dream11 team and WI vs SL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter