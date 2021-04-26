Will Harbhajan Singh Play Tonight? KKR Plan To Tackle THIS Major PBKS Threat Through Offie

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 21 of the IPL 2021 on Monday, April 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The PBKS vs KKR live stream will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Both sides are filled with some of the most prominent T20 players, which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

Will Harbhajan Singh play tonight?

Ahead of the high-voltage clash, fans have been wondering, "Will Harbhajan Singh play tonight?" One of the major reasons behind the looming question is the KKR spinner's record against the dangerous Punjab Kings batsman Chris Gayle. Bhajji and Gayle have locked horns on several occasions and the battle between the two is something that fans always eagerly look forward to.

While there are no doubts about Gayle's hitting prowess in the T20 format, the Universe Boss has struggled big-time against Harbhajan. The off-spinner has dismissed the West Indian on six occasions, which is the second most for a bowler. Dwayne Bravo is the bowler to have dismissed Gayle the most number of times in T20 cricket whereas Rashid Khan has claimed Gayle's wicket on five occasions.

On the contrary, Gayle's numbers vs KKR are staggering. The southpaw has played 18 matches against the Men in Purple where he has scored 700 runs at an impressive average of 46.66 and a strike rate of 152.17 to go with five fifties and one century. Notably, he is the fifth-leading scorer of all-time against KKR behind Rohit Sharma (982). David Warner (915), Suresh Raina (818), and Virat Kohli (730).

Considering Chris Gayle's stats vs KKR and Harbhajan Singh's brilliant record over the West Indian, KKR might be tempted to play the Indian veteran. Moreover, the Ahmedabad pitch has a considerable amount of spin, which is why Harbhajan's inclusion in the playing XI looks a probable move.

Chris Gayle IPL 2021

The Chris Gayle IPL 2021 stint with PBKS has gotten off to a slow start. In the five matches he has played, Gayle has scored 119 runs at a modest average of 29.75 and a below-par strike rate of 120.20. However, the southpaw has the ability to change his game in the blink of an eye and the game against KKR would be a perfect opportunity for the batsman to set the tone for the rest of the tournament.

Harbhajan Singh IPL 2021

Harbhajan was bought by the KKR when his name popped up for grabs for the second time in the accelerated edition of the auction. The Harbhajan Singh IPL 2021 base price was INR 2 crore and the two-time IPL champions acquired the services of the spinner at the same price as they were the only side to bid for him. The offie has featured in three games for KKR this season where he has gone wicketless and has leaked runs at an economy rate of 9.00. If Bhajji gets an opportunity to play against KKR, he would like to make the most of it and cement his place in the playing XI.

PBKS vs KKR live streaming details

For the PBKS vs KKR live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Monday, April 26. For PBKS vs KKR live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The PBKS vs KKR live streaming in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

