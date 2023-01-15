'Will Keep Bowling At My Own Pace Even If I Go For Runs': Umran Malik Reacts To Criticism

Jammu & Kashmir fast-bowling sensation Umran Malik has said that he wants to keep bowling at his own pace even if he goes for runs. Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the third ODI against Sri Lanka, Umran stated his role with the Indian side is to bowl fast in the middle overs and get wickets for his team. Umran said he will concede runs when he bowls at his pace and people with raise fingers, adding "I only want to bowl well with good rhythm and work hard whenever I am with the team".

"You have to be physically and mentally strong to bowl fast on a consistent basis. I am bowling fast in the middle overs and getting wickets for my team. I will concede runs when I bowl at my pace, so let the people say what they want to, I only want to bowl well with good rhythm and work hard, whenever I am with the team. We will continue to stick with our plans," Umran told Star Sports on Sunday.

Umran was not part of the playing XI for the third ODI against Sri Lanka. He played the first two games in Guwahati and Kolkata, where he picked up a combined 5 wickets.

Umran played a crucial role for India in the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. He returned with the figures of 2/27 in four overs, picking the wickets of Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka. The 23-year-old notably clocked 155 kph with the ball in the final over of his spell, which is being said to be the fastest-ever delivery bowled by an Indian bowler in international cricket. At the same time, he bowled a 157kph delivery in the IPL 2022 in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s match against Mumbai Indians.

India vs Sri Lanka

As far as Sunday's ODI is concerned, India handed a humiliating defeat to Sri Lanka as they registered the biggest-ever win in the format. India won the match by a huge margin of 317 runs. With the win, the Men in Blue secured the three-match ODI series 3-0. Virat Kohli was named both player of the match and player of the series for his outstanding batting effort. He scored an unbeaten 166 off 110 balls in the third and final ODI on Sunday.

