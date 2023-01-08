Umran Malik's Peach Of A Delivery Sends Maheesh Theekshana's Stump Cartwheeling - Watch

Team India clinched the T20I series vs Sri Lanka on Saturday after earning a 91-run victory in the series finale in Rajkot. The Men in Blue set a giant target of 229 runs for Sri Lanka, courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten century, and then bowled out the opposition on 137 runs in the second innings to win the match. While Arshdeep Singh returned with the best figures of 3/20 in 2.4 overs, his fellow pacer Umran Malik also notched up two wickets.

Having dismissed Lankan allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga in the 13th over, Umran provided a treat to the fans present at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium by uprooting Maheesh Theekshana’s stumps in the 16th over. Bowling the third delivery of the over, the 23-year-old delivered a length ball on the off side at a speed of 146 kph. As Theekshana looked to go forward for playing the shot, he ended up getting beaten.

Watch: Umran Malik’s stunning dismissal of Maheesh Theekshana

The ball rattled the off stump and sent it flying, reducing the Lankan side to 127/8 in 15.3 overs. The Lankan side was then bowled out in the space of just 10 runs and lost the match by a mammoth margin of 91 runs. Here’s a look at fall of wickets during India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I, including Umran Malik’s stunning delivery to dismiss Theekshana.

India kicked off the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka with a thrilling two-run win at Wankhede, Mumbai on January 3. However, the Hardik Pandya-led team lost the next game by 16 runs on January 5, before emerging victorious at Rajkot on Saturday to complete a 2-1 series triumph. Both teams will now lock horns in a three-match ODI series that begins on January 10.

India vs Sri Lanka three-match ODI series: Full Schedule

IND vs SL 1st ODI at Barsapara Stadium, Assam on Tuesday, January 10

IND vs SL 2nd ODI at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday, January 12

IND vs SL 3rd ODI at Greenfield Stadium, Kerala on Sunday, January 15

Men In Blue squad for India vs Sri Lanka, 3-match ODI series

India’s full squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.