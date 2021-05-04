Will Moeen Ali Pull Out Of IPL 2021? Rumours Rife After CSK Team 2021 Latest Update

The IPL 2021 schedule was proceeding smoothly up until the halfway mark of the tournament. On Monday, 2 players in the Kolkata Knight Riders camp tested positive for Covid-19 despite solid bio-bubble restrictions. This incident was also accompanied by 3 members of the CSK team, CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and a bus cleaner testing positive. With the ongoing concern among the international players in the light of these events, fans wonder, “Will Moeen Ali pull out of IPL 2021?".

There was already an ongoing concern among international players due to the increasing cases amidst the second wave of the coronavirus. Few international players, particularly Australians quit the league after considering the pandemic situation. After the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Chennai Super Kings are also facing a Covid-19 scare after 3 cases were reported among their team, which has discouraged nearly all their foreign players all the more.

Will Moeen Ali pull out of IPL 2021?

After Monday’s incident, the ECB has directed its players that the decision to either quit the IPL 2021 or to continue playing is completely the decision of the individual player. They could quit the tournament but will have to go into another 10-day quarantine. Moeen Ali is one of the 11 English players in the IPL 2021 and as of now, there has been no official announcement from the English players to quit the league and the Moeen Ali IPL 2021 bid with the CSK is expected to continue. The coming week will be an important one for the BCCI to bring the situation under control for the league and the players to continue.

CSK vs RR match to be postponed?

The Chennai Super Kings are scheduled to play their next match on Wednesday. The CSK vs RR match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 5 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from 7:30 p.m. onwards. As of now, there is no official announcement of the match being postponed.

Moeen Ali stats

The Moeen Ali IPL 2021 stats are on the rise with the CSK team 2021. As per the Moeen Ali stats, he has played 6 matches scoring 206 runs with an average of 34.33. He has maintained a brilliant average of 157.25 in the 2021 season.

Moeen Ali net worth

Moeen Ali was purchased by the CSK by a staggering amount of INR 7 crore. He was earlier bought and retained for a total period of 3 years with the RCB for a price of INR 1.7 crore. According to powersportz.com, the Moeen Ali net worth is estimated to be around USD 8 million (approx. INR 61 crores). Moeen Ali also has a white-ball contract with the ECB which gets him 170,000 pounds (approx. 1.7 crore)

